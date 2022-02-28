10.3 C
Athens
February 28, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ukraine Crisis – Wheat Prices to rise…

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Η Δύση εξοπλίζει τη…

Άδωνις κατά Βαρουφάκη: Γράφει αριστερίστικες ανοησίες και…

Trastor: Τρεις νέες επενδύσεις σε ακίνητα το…

Epsilon Net: Αύξηση 222% στα καθαρά κέρδη…

Ευρωπαϊκό φυσικό αέριο: Εκτίναξη των τιμών μέχρι…

Εμπορικός Σύλλογος Αθηνών: Σχεδόν 9 στους 10…

Έκλεισε η πρώτη ρωσική τράπεζα λόγω αναλήψεων

Τα χρηματιστήρια σε ένα νέο περισσότερο μεσομακροχρόνιο…

Google Maps: Προσωρινή απενεργοποίηση σε μερικούς χάρτες…

Image default
Greek News

Ukraine Crisis – Wheat Prices to rise (infographic)

As oil and gas prices are surging amid the Russian escalation in Ukraine, consumers around the world are going to see the immediate effects of the crisis at the gas pump or in their next utility bill.

It doesn‘t stop there, however, as other commodity prices are also set to rise given Russia‘s role as a „commodity superstore“ in the world market, as analysts at RBC Capital Markets fittingly put it. Aside from oil, gas and several precious metals, Russia is also a major producer of wheat. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Russia produced 86 million tonnes of the popular grain in 2020, trailing only China and India.

Making things worse, both China and India consume the lion’s share of their production domestically, making Russia the biggest exporter of wheat by a significant margin. As the following chart, based on data from the UN’s Comtrade Database shows, both Russia and Ukraine are among the top 5 wheat exporters, fueling fears that the crisis could exacerbate inflation pressure in the food aisle. On Thursday, wheat futures rose to the highest level since 2008, building on top of a rally that had been going on since mid-2020.

Infographic: Ukraine Crisis Likely to Push Up Wheat Prices | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Subscribe to our newslleter... Stay tuned! 

Σχετικα αρθρα

The Gas Pipelines Linking Russia and Europe (infographic)

admin

War in Ukraine: Oil and gas “rally” after the Russian invasion, “dip” in the stock markets

admin

European carmakers hugely exposed to EU sanctions against Russia

admin

Covid-19 pandemic has left an extra public debt of €32.3 billion for Greece so far

admin

Credit Suisse: 18,000 account leaks expose criminals, fraudsters & corrupt politicians

admin

Greek Employment Office – 25,000 openings for registered unemployed

admin

Global Electric Car Sales Doubled in 2021 (infographic)

admin

Turkey: They sell toasts with nothing in between – Inflation hits hard

admin

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.8 million of Shares

admin

Regeneration of Hellinikon: The studies for the Marina Tower & the shopping centers have begun

admin

Melina Travlos becomes the first female President of the Union of Greek Shipowners

admin

Disney+ Hits 130 Million Subscribers (infographic)

admin