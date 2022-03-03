The World’s Largest Smartphone Markets (infographic)

11.6 C
Athens
March 3, 2022
Greek News

Having been one of the first major tech events to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020, Mobile World Congress 2021 was one of the first events to bring back in-person attendees in June/July 2021, albeit at reduced capacity. With pre-pandemic attendance typically around 100,000, last year’s hybrid edition of the wireless industry trade show counted 20,000 in-person attendees along with 100,000 daily viewers of virtual events. This year’s event themed “Connectivity Unleashed” returns to its pre-pandemic date and format, as tens of thousands of visitors are expected to make their way to Barcelona.

And as the mobile industry is showcasing the latest trends in mobile technology this week, we’re taking a look at the world’s largest smartphone markets. According to estimates from Newzoo, China is far ahead of all other countries in terms of smartphone users. With more than 950 millions users, the Chinese market is larger than those of India, the U.S. and Indonesia combined, illustrating why it’s so important for companies like Apple to cater to the needs of Chinese consumers.

Infographic: The World's Largest Smartphone Markets | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

The worst is coming for Ukraine, says Emmanuel Macron after talks with Vladimir Putin

 

