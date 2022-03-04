Athens Stock Market drops 3.85% amid uncertainty over Ukraine war

The Athens Stock exchange closed with heavy losses, recording a 3.85% drop with the general index standing at 821.74 points. Friday started very badly after the attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear plant which further increased the concern of investors, leading the market to lose 150 points from its highs in two weeks and to be at levels behind even in the great sell-offs in 2021.

The High Capitalisation Index closed with losses of 4.11% at 1,970.98 points, the mid-cap equities sector closed with losses of 3.72% at 1,449.57 points and the Banking Sector Index closed with losses of 6.68% at 545.18 units.

On a weekly basis, the General Index closed with losses of 11.38%, the High Capitalisation index closed with losses of 12.71% and the Sectoral Index of Banks closed with losses of 21.09%.