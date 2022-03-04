10.6 C
Athens
March 4, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Σφοδρή αντιπαράθεση ΝΔ – ΣΥΡΙΖΑ προκαλεί αφίσα…

Χρ. Σταϊκούρας: Οι παρεμβάσεις για την αντιμετώπιση…

Athens Stock Market drops 3.85% amid uncertainty…

Έκτακτη συνεδρίαση του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας για τη…

Κωνσταντοπούλου για τη ρωσική εισβολή στην Ουκρανία:…

Το σχέδιο για την υποδοχή των Ουκρανών…

Ασφαλιστικές εταιρείες: Φρένο στις απάτες λόγω πανδημίας

ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Ολοκληρώθηκε η απόκτηση της Ήρων…

Deja vu… πανδημίας στις ευρωαγορές- Ακραίες ρευστοποιήσεις…

ΓΕΚ Τέρνα: Απέκτησε το 100% των μετοχών…

Image default
Greek News

Athens Stock Market drops 3.85% amid uncertainty over Ukraine war

The Athens Stock exchange closed with heavy losses, recording a 3.85% drop with the general index standing at 821.74 points. Friday started very badly after the attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear plant which further increased the concern of investors, leading the market to lose 150 points from its highs in two weeks and to be at levels behind even in the great sell-offs in 2021.

The High Capitalisation Index closed with losses of 4.11% at 1,970.98 points, the mid-cap equities sector closed with losses of 3.72% at 1,449.57 points and the Banking Sector Index closed with losses of 6.68% at 545.18 units.

On a weekly basis, the General Index closed with losses of 11.38%, the High Capitalisation index closed with losses of 12.71% and the Sectoral Index of Banks closed with losses of 21.09%.

 

Subscribe to our newslleter... Stay tuned! 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Microsoft suspends sales of products and services in Russia

admin

The Greek economy made a growth “jump” of 8.3% in 2021

admin

The World’s Largest Smartphone Markets (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis and Egyptian President Fattah Al-Sisi agreed to speed up energy project between two countries

admin

Inflation hits 6.3% in Greece in February, Eurostat data shows

admin

Ukraine Crisis – Wheat Prices to rise (infographic)

admin

The Gas Pipelines Linking Russia and Europe (infographic)

admin

War in Ukraine: Oil and gas “rally” after the Russian invasion, “dip” in the stock markets

admin

European carmakers hugely exposed to EU sanctions against Russia

admin

Covid-19 pandemic has left an extra public debt of €32.3 billion for Greece so far

admin

Credit Suisse: 18,000 account leaks expose criminals, fraudsters & corrupt politicians

admin

Greek Employment Office – 25,000 openings for registered unemployed

admin