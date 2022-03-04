13.3 C
Greek News

Microsoft suspends sales of products and services in Russia

Microsoft has been added to the growing list of major U.S. companies suspending operations in Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. The software giant on Friday said it “will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia” and “stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions.” Microsoft’s action comes on the heels of similar decisions from Apple, Oracle, Cisco Systems, Walt Disney, and Exxon Mobile Corp.

