The first estimate of the Gross Domestic Product for 2021 was announced by ELSTAT.

According to this estimate, GDP in 2021 in terms of volume amounted to 181.0 billion euros compared to 167.1 billion euros in 2020, showing an increase of 8.3%.

This estimate has been calculated from the sum of the respective results of the quarters of the year 2021 (non-seasonally adjusted) as they have emerged after the incorporation of updated data from the sources.

According to the estimate of ELSTAT, the increase is due to the individual changes recorded per component of GDP.

GDP at current prices in 2021 amounted to 182.8 billion euros compared to 165.3 billion euros in 2020, showing an increase of 10.6%.

See Also:

Russian Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky shot by sniper

It is pointed out that according to the procedures followed of the ESA 2010 transmission program, a second GDP estimate for the year 2021 is foreseen, which is scheduled to be announced on October 18, 2022.

The second estimate is made using annual data from sources (such as Business Structure Statistics, estimates of household final consumption expenditure based on the results of the Family Budget Survey, annual Balance of Payments and External Trade data, annual General Government data, etc.) and by the method of Offer and Usage tables per product.