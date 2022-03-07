Russia releases “blacklist” of “unfriendly countries” – EU as a whole included

Russia announced today that all business deals with companies, as well as individuals from countries classified as “unfriendly”, would now need the approval of a government committee, according to a decision taken by the Russian government. The list includes Greece as a member of the whole EU.
Russia approved the following list of countries who’ve taken ‘unfriendly actions’ against it, including:
– Australia
– Canada
– EU
– Iceland
– Japan
– Monaco
– Montenegro
– New Zealand
– Norway
– Taiwan
– San Marino
– Singapore
– S Korea
– Switzerland
– Ukraine
– UK
– US