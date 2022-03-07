Russia releases “blacklist” of “unfriendly countries” – EU as a whole included

Russia announced today that all business deals with companies, as well as individuals from countries classified as “unfriendly”, would now need the approval of a government committee, according to a decision taken by the Russian government. The list includes Greece as a member of the whole EU.

Russia approved the following list of countries who’ve taken ‘unfriendly actions’ against it, including:

– Australia

– Canada

– EU

– Iceland

– Japan

– Monaco

– Montenegro

– New Zealand

– Norway

– Taiwan

– San Marino

– Singapore

– S Korea

– Switzerland

– Ukraine

– UK

– US