13.1 C
Athens
March 8, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Τάκης Θεοδωρικάκος: Φόρος τιμής για τις γυναίκες…

ΜΕΡΑ25: Πραφανής η σκοπιμότητα πίσω από την…

Δένδιας: Θα κάνουμε ό,τι μπορούμε για να…

Στον Βόσπορο η συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη- Ερντογάν- Τι…

Oil could exceed $300, warns Russian Deputy…

Εισβολή στην Ουκρανία: Τηλεδιάσκεψη Σι με Μακρόν…

Macquarie Asset Management: Εξαγόρασε τη Reden Solar…

Ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία εκτίναξε σε επίπεδα…

Με χαμηλή ορατότητα οι συνθήκες στις αγορές

Μουζάκης: Πώς διαμορφώνονται τα ποσοστά των Ελ.…

Image default
Greek News

Oil could exceed $300, warns Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

The price of oil could exceed $300 a barrel if the US and the European Union banned imports from Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned.

“It is absolutely clear that the banning of Russian oil would have catastrophic consequences for the world market,” Novak said in a videotaped statement broadcast on state television.

“The price increase would be unpredictable. It would reach $300 a barrel, if not more,” added the deputy prime minister, who is in charge of energy.

Russia “knows” where to sell its oil if Europe and the United States reject it, he warned.

Europe, he continued, is pushing Russia for an embargo on gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, but “we are not making that decision yet. No one would benefit from such an embargo, he added, noting that it would take more than a year for Europe to replace Russian gas supplies.

also read

European survey: Who should defend Ukraine? EU, NATO, or countries? (infographic)

Subscribe to our newslleter... Stay tuned! 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Gold breaks $2,000 levels amid Ukraine conflict uncertainty

admin

Russia releases “blacklist” of “unfriendly countries” – EU as a whole included

admin

Shell Buys Russian Oil at Bargain Price

admin

Athens Stock Market drops 3.85% amid uncertainty over Ukraine war

admin

Microsoft suspends sales of products and services in Russia

admin

The Greek economy made a growth “jump” of 8.3% in 2021

admin

The World’s Largest Smartphone Markets (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis and Egyptian President Fattah Al-Sisi agreed to speed up energy project between two countries

admin

Inflation hits 6.3% in Greece in February, Eurostat data shows

admin

Ukraine Crisis – Wheat Prices to rise (infographic)

admin

The Gas Pipelines Linking Russia and Europe (infographic)

admin

War in Ukraine: Oil and gas “rally” after the Russian invasion, “dip” in the stock markets

admin