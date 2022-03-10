3.7 C
Athens
March 10, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Οικονόμου για ακρίβεια: Η στήριξη σε επιχειρήσεις…

Ανδρουλάκης για ακρίβεια: Άμεσο πλέγμα μέτρων για…

IMF approves $1.4 bln emergency funding for…

Εισβολή στην Ουκρανία: Το ποσό των 14…

Άθλια προβοκάτσια για το OPEN από τη…

Ανεξέλεγκτος ο πληθωρισμός στο 7,2%: Αύξηση 78,5%…

ΓΣΕΒΕΕ: Για 19 ημέρες επαρκεί το μηνιαίο…

Η Rio Tinto κόβει τους δεσμούς της…

Σφοδρή επίθεση Ανδρουλάκη σε Μητσοτάκη και υπουργούς…

Goldman Sachs: Βλέπει συρρίκνωση της οικονομίας της…

Image default
Greek News

IMF approves $1.4 bln emergency funding for Ukraine

 

The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Wednesday approved $1.4 billion in emergency financing for Ukraine to help meet urgent spending needs and mitigate the economic impact of Russia’s military invasion.

The global lender said Ukrainian authorities had canceled an existing stand-by lending arrangement with the IMF, but would work with the fund to design an appropriate economic program focused on rehabilitation and growth when conditions permit.

See Also:

Is Russia preparing to cut itself off from the global internet?

Subscribe to our newslleter... Stay tuned! 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Africa’s Major Reliance on Russian and Ukrainian Wheat (infographic)

admin

What Alternatives Does Europe Have to Russian Gas? (infographic)

admin

Oil could exceed $300, warns Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

admin

Gold breaks $2,000 levels amid Ukraine conflict uncertainty

admin

Russia releases “blacklist” of “unfriendly countries” – EU as a whole included

admin

Shell Buys Russian Oil at Bargain Price

admin

Athens Stock Market drops 3.85% amid uncertainty over Ukraine war

admin

Microsoft suspends sales of products and services in Russia

admin

The Greek economy made a growth “jump” of 8.3% in 2021

admin

The World’s Largest Smartphone Markets (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis and Egyptian President Fattah Al-Sisi agreed to speed up energy project between two countries

admin

Inflation hits 6.3% in Greece in February, Eurostat data shows

admin