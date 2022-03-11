LAMDA Development assigned the soil restoration project in the Ellinikon Project to a Consortium that Antipollution participates in

An agreement was signed between Ellinikon S.A. and the Consortium consisting of Antipollution ΜΑΝΕ and Intergeo Ltd. in order to commence the restoration and remediation works for the overall area of Ellinikon.

The project undertaken by the two companies is a significant step to the development of the works in Ellinikon since it involves the restoration and decontamination of the soil and underground water throughout the area. The ultra-modern methods, specialized personnel, and the technological equipment with which the project will be carried out, ensure the protection of the environment and guarantee the health and safety of residents and visitors.

Photo Description: Mr. Vyron Vasileiadis (L), Founder and Chairman of V Group and Mr. Odisseas Athanasiou (R), CEO of LAMDA Development, signed the agreement to undertake the restoration of soil and underground water in Ellinikon, where the largest urban regeneration project in Europe is being implemented

This project of high standards and requirements includes the restoration of the overall revamped area. More specifically, the hazardous waste from both the surface of the area, as well as underneath, will be removed and safely managed.

The Ellinikon project has adopted the most advanced standards of urban development, constituting a model of sustainable development for the 21st century. The strategic partnership for the implementation of the project between LAMDA Development and the Consortium is based on the extensive experience of both companies in environmental protection. Antipollution participates in the corporate structure, utilizing a significant part of the collected waste for the generation of alternative fuel and alternative raw materials in V Group’s modern processing facilities, thus substantially contributing to the promotion of sustainable development and a circular economy.

Mr. Vyron Vasileiadis (L), Founder and Chairman of the V Group, Mr. Odisseas Athanassiou (M), CEO of Lamda Development, and Mr. Anastasios Vourgas (R), CEO of V Group

Short Description of the Companies:

Antipollution, a member of V Group, participates in the Consortium that will carry out the restoration project. The company has extensive experience in projects for the protection and management of hazardous and non-hazardous waste in Greece and abroad. Intergeo, the second firm of the corporate structure, operates in the sector of geo-environmental studies, specializing in the remediation of polluted soil and underground water, as well as in the management of hazardous waste. The aim of the awarded project is the uninterrupted development of the revamping works, combined with the protection of the natural environment and public health.