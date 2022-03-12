4.8 C
Athens
March 12, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Αρχίζει τη Δευτέρα η επεξεργασία του πολυνομοσχέδιου…

Βουλή: Στην αποσυμφόρηση των υποθηκοφυλακείων στοχεύει τροπολογία…

Βενιζέλος: Γιατί είναι επιβεβλημένη η συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη-Ερντογάν

Russia is threatening the European Union with…

Ναταλία Σιντέγεβα, η τελευταία ελεύθερη φωνή της…

Στη Βουλή η ρύθμιση για την σύνταξη…

Βουλή: Κατατέθηκε η Συμφωνία Ελλάδας – ΗΑΕ…

Βουλή: Κατατέθηκε προς κύρωση η Συμφωνία Ελλάδας-ΗΑΕ…

Ρωσία: Τριπλάσια τιμή για ενέργεια θα πληρώνουν…

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Στο στόχαστρο των αμερικανικών…

Image default
Greek News

Russia is threatening the European Union with “fire” on energy prices

The European Union (EU) is facing rising energy prices following sanctions imposed on Moscow by Ukraine, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said today, according to Interfax.

Nikolai Kombrinets said that Russia is a reliable supplier of energy, but is also ready for a fierce confrontation in the sector, if necessary.

He did not elaborate on what this controversial statement might mean.

See Also:

India “accidentally” fired a rocket at Pakistan (photo)

He said the situation on world energy markets would lead the EU to pay at least three times as much for oil, gas and electricity.

“I do not think the European Union will benefit from this – we have more resilient to time supplies and stronger nerves”, Kobrinets told Interfax.

Subscribe to our newslleter... Stay tuned! 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Global Food Prices Surge (infographic)

admin

LAMDA Development assigned the soil restoration project in the Ellinikon Project to a Consortium that Antipollution participates in

admin

Russia at risk of default within days

admin

Tech Companies’ Retreat Affects Millions of Russians (infographic)

admin

War in Ukraine: China refuses to sell aircraft parts to Russia

admin

IMF approves $1.4 bln emergency funding for Ukraine

admin

Africa’s Major Reliance on Russian and Ukrainian Wheat (infographic)

admin

What Alternatives Does Europe Have to Russian Gas? (infographic)

admin

Oil could exceed $300, warns Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

admin

Gold breaks $2,000 levels amid Ukraine conflict uncertainty

admin

Russia releases “blacklist” of “unfriendly countries” – EU as a whole included

admin

Shell Buys Russian Oil at Bargain Price

admin