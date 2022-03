Μητσοτάκης: Επικοινωνία με τον Ζελένσκι, διαβεβαιώσεις για την αμέριστη ελληνική στήριξη στην Ουκρανία

Held talks with 🇬🇷 PM @kmitsotakis. Reported on the course of countering Russian aggression. We appreciate defense, humanitarian support of 🇬🇷. Stressed the need to ensure the work of humanitarian corridors, especially in Mariopol. Also discussed 🇺🇦 movement towards EU membership

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 14, 2022