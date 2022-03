Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία – Μαριούπολη: Συγκλονίζει η έγκυος που κατηγορήθηκε από τους Ρώσους ως «ηθοποιός» – Πώς έγινε η επίθεση

I received an update from a relative of Marianna – a pregnant girl from Mariupol’s bombed hospital. They were able to reach her on the phone briefly. Last night at 10pm, Marianna gave birth to a baby girl! They are ok, but it’s very cold in Mariupol and the bombing doesn’t stop pic.twitter.com/PSLxI6I0zZ

— Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) March 11, 2022