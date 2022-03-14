7.8 C
Athens
March 14, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Υπουργείο Μετανάστευσης: Χρήσιμες ερωτήσεις και απαντήσεις για…

Avion Group to open A320 Level D…

Εισβολή στην Ουκρανία: Μητέρα και γιος σκοτώθηκαν…

Επί 20 λεπτά τα είπαν τηλεφωνικά Μητσοτάκης…

Ανδρουλάκης σε Μητσοτάκη για το γεύμα με…

Χρ. Σταϊκούρας: Αναγνώριση της προόδου της Ελλάδας,…

Πόσα εκατομμύρια δολάρια χάνει ημερησίως η Apple…

Ευχές για ταχεία ανάρρωση στον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη…

Eurogrooup : Επιστροφή στην μείωση του δημόσιου…

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία – Άμεση ανάλυση Guardian:…

Image default
Greek News

Avion Group to open A320 Level D Full Flight Simulator in Koropi, Greece

The Avion Group, a Dutch manufacturer of full flight simulators, has confirmed that its newest training center will be located in Koropi, an eastern suburb of Athens, Greece.

The facility in Koropi will be located within ten minutes of Athens International Airport (ATH) and will feature an Avion A320 Level D Full Flight Simulator, the only one of its kind in Greece.

Construction work has already commenced and Avion expects to start training pilots there from August, meaning Greek airlines and approved training organizations no longer have to send their crew abroad for Airbus A320 flight training.

The Avion A320 Full Flight Simulator features both Airbus Standard 2.0 CEO and NEO configurations.

See Also:

African-Americans and the Greek Revolution: The case of James Jakob Williams (photos)

The simulator will be EASA qualified, and with energy savings of up to seventy percent, is one of the most sustainable full flight simulators available worldwide.

In addition to the FFS, the state-of-the-art facility will house briefing rooms, classrooms, and a crew lounge.

“Being able to train at your home base means huge savings on travel expenses,” said Erik Varwijk, CEO of Avion Group. “We are thrilled to open our Athens flight training center this summer and feel warmed by the support we have received.”

Source: Travel News Asia

Subscribe to our newslleter... Stay tuned! 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Where Highly Educated Migrants Come From (infographic)

admin

The Countries Sitting on the Largest Oil Reserves (infographic)

admin

Russia is threatening the European Union with “fire” on energy prices

admin

Global Food Prices Surge (infographic)

admin

LAMDA Development assigned the soil restoration project in the Ellinikon Project to a Consortium that Antipollution participates in

admin

Russia at risk of default within days

admin

Tech Companies’ Retreat Affects Millions of Russians (infographic)

admin

War in Ukraine: China refuses to sell aircraft parts to Russia

admin

IMF approves $1.4 bln emergency funding for Ukraine

admin

Africa’s Major Reliance on Russian and Ukrainian Wheat (infographic)

admin

What Alternatives Does Europe Have to Russian Gas? (infographic)

admin

Oil could exceed $300, warns Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

admin