Avion Group to open A320 Level D Full Flight Simulator in Koropi, Greece

The Avion Group, a Dutch manufacturer of full flight simulators, has confirmed that its newest training center will be located in Koropi, an eastern suburb of Athens, Greece.

The facility in Koropi will be located within ten minutes of Athens International Airport (ATH) and will feature an Avion A320 Level D Full Flight Simulator, the only one of its kind in Greece.

Construction work has already commenced and Avion expects to start training pilots there from August, meaning Greek airlines and approved training organizations no longer have to send their crew abroad for Airbus A320 flight training.

The Avion A320 Full Flight Simulator features both Airbus Standard 2.0 CEO and NEO configurations.

The simulator will be EASA qualified, and with energy savings of up to seventy percent, is one of the most sustainable full flight simulators available worldwide.

In addition to the FFS, the state-of-the-art facility will house briefing rooms, classrooms, and a crew lounge.

“Being able to train at your home base means huge savings on travel expenses,” said Erik Varwijk, CEO of Avion Group. “We are thrilled to open our Athens flight training center this summer and feel warmed by the support we have received.”

Source: Travel News Asia