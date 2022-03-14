8.3 C
Athens
March 14, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Where Highly Educated Migrants Come From (infographic)

The Countries Sitting on the Largest Oil…

Δημοσκόπηση Marc για το «ΘΕΜΑ»: Μπροστά με…

Space Hellas – ΕΚΠΑ: Υλοποίησαν πιλοτικό έργο…

Η απλή αλήθεια για τους λιγνίτες-Μπ.Παπαδημητρίου

Γαλλία και Γερμανία επιβάλλουν «έκπτωση» 15-20 λεπτών…

Rio Tinto: Πρόταση $2,7 δισ. για την…

Επιδότηση ΕΣΠΑ έως 400.000€ για νυχτερινά κέντρα…

Πυκνώνουν οι ανακοινώσεις εταιρικών αποτελεσμάτων

Το «Κανάλι της Αδριανούπολης», αποτρέπει πλημμύρες του…

Image default
Greek News

Where Highly Educated Migrants Come From (infographic)

Russian brain drain has come back into the focus after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. While more than one million highly skilled people had already left Russia for OECD nations, that number is expected to rise even more after the country’s economy virtually collapsed due to Western sanctions and other scrutiny in international markets.

The will to leave Russia is obviously getting stronger as the country’s leadership has already tried to stop even middle-class Russians from relocating. As of last week, citizens could take no more than $10,000 when leaving the country. For those who can afford it, possible emigration is also made harder by commercial aviation disruptions and embassy closures. The highly educated and informed could also be more likely to disagree with Putin’s decisions, potentially increasing their desire to settle elsewhere.

OECD data reveals that in 2015/2016 – the latest year on record – 40 million highly educated migrants were living in OECD member countries. While skilled migrants are certainly welcomed by labor markets in most developed nations especially in times of falling birth rates, the migration of the educated can also have a detrimental effect on their home countries – often described as brain drain.

As seen in the numbers, China and India had sent the most highly skilled migrants abroad as of the latest available date. Yet, compared to the size of their populations, the numbers are comparably low. Other major brain drain locations have lost many more talented workers in relative terms, for example the Philippines, Poland, Mexico and Russia.

The Philippines have been known for supplying the world with health care professionals, especially nurses. Many of these highly skilled professionals emigrate to the U.S., forming the third-most important skilled labor emigration corridor of the OECD behind Mexican and Indian migration to the United States. As a result, 14.3 percent of highly skilled Filipinos had emigrated to the OECD as of 2015/16. This rate is even higher in small or isolated developing economies. In Caribbean state Guyana, almost 71 percent of the highly educated had left for the OECD, compared with 66 percent in Trinidad and Tobago and 63 percent in Mauritius.

Infographic: Where Highly Educated Migrants Come From | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

also read

The ancient stone bridge crossed by the Spartans still stands today (video)

Subscribe to our newslleter... Stay tuned! 

Σχετικα αρθρα

The Countries Sitting on the Largest Oil Reserves (infographic)

admin

Russia is threatening the European Union with “fire” on energy prices

admin

Global Food Prices Surge (infographic)

admin

LAMDA Development assigned the soil restoration project in the Ellinikon Project to a Consortium that Antipollution participates in

admin

Russia at risk of default within days

admin

Tech Companies’ Retreat Affects Millions of Russians (infographic)

admin

War in Ukraine: China refuses to sell aircraft parts to Russia

admin

IMF approves $1.4 bln emergency funding for Ukraine

admin

Africa’s Major Reliance on Russian and Ukrainian Wheat (infographic)

admin

What Alternatives Does Europe Have to Russian Gas? (infographic)

admin

Oil could exceed $300, warns Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

admin

Gold breaks $2,000 levels amid Ukraine conflict uncertainty

admin