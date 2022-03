«Ραντεβού» Μητσοτάκη την Παρασκευή με τους ηγέτες του ευρωπαϊκού Νότου για την ενέργεια

Italy’s PM Mario Draghi 🇮🇹 will meet on Friday at 11am in Rome PM Pedro Sanchez of Spain 🇪🇸, PM Antonio Costa of Portugal 🇵🇹 and (in VTC) PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece 🇬🇷, ahead of next week’s European Council 🇪🇺 meeting.

