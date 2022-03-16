The top 10 Greek shipowners list

14.8 C
Greek News

The Greek-owned merchant fleet maintains its global numerical superiority, while in the last five years it presents a significant increase in its carrying capacity by 28% and almost doubled the average size of ships, mainly due to the intense activity of Greek shipowners in high tonnage ship markets.

Maintaining the global hegemony of Greek shipping is inevitably linked to the ability to adapt to the new environment created for shipping companies as a result of modern trends, according to research by KPMG in Greece “The Future of Shipping trends, challenges and the path to green shipping ”.

KPMG, citing data from the brokerage firm Clarksons until 31/1/2022, compiled a list based on the tonnage of each Greek shipowner. The capacity in DW is what is measured internationally and shows the real power of every shipping company. It is noteworthy that in the first 6 are three women, Maria Angelikoussi, Angeliki Frangou, and Anna Angeliousi.

1. Aggelikoussi Group – Maria Aggelikoussi with 26,697,213 tons

2. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc – Angeliki Frangou with 16,085,186

3. Dynacom Group – George Prokopiou with 15,072,844

4.Star Bulk Carriers Corp – Petros Pappas with 14,279,542

5. Cardiff Group – George Economou with 13,354,459

6. Alpha Group – Anna Angelikoussi with 10,423,018

7. Thenamaris – Nikolas Martinos with 10,272,947

8. Marmaras Navigation – Diamantis Diamantidis with 9,469,782

9. Tsakos Group – Captain Panagiotis and Nikos Tsakos with 9,274,232

10. Minerva Marine – Andreas Martinos with 8,677,854

photo credit newmoney.gr

