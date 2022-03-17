Unemployment rate 12.8% in January, ELSTAT data shows

The jobless rate in Greece remained unchanged in the month of January at 12.8%, compared to the last year’s unemployment rate, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

According to ELSTAT, the corresponding revised downward rate for January 2021 was 16.2%.

The number of employees was 3,995,622, a decrease compared to December 2021, but an increase compared to January 2021.

More specifically, according to the data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT):

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January 2022 amounted to 12.8% compared to the revised downwards of 16.2% in January 2021 and 12.8% in December 2021.

The employees amounted to 3,995,622 people, recording an increase of 312,199 people compared to January 2021 (+ 8.5%) and a decrease of 68,799 people compared to December 2021 (-1.7%).

The unemployed amounted to 587,152 people, recording a decrease of 123,563 people compared to January 2021 (-17.4%) and 7,100 people compared to December 2021 (-1.2%).

The number of people not included in the workforce, or “people outside the workforce”, ie people who are not working or looking for work, amounted to 3,262,045, a decrease of 219,897 people compared to January 2021 (-6, 3%) and an increase of 72,476 people compared to December 2021 (+ 2.3%).

The unemployment rate for women rose to 16.9% from 19.8% in January 2021 and for men to 9.6% from 13.3%.

In terms of age groups, unemployment aged 15-24 rose to 32.6% from 45.2% in January last year and aged 25-74 to 11.9% from 14.6%.

