UK: Calls for ban on Sunday driving and motorway speed limits as oil prices rise

A ban on Sunday driving and reducing the motorway speed limit are among suggestions being put forward by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA has set out 10 measures that could help cut global oil demand by 2.7 million barrels per day in just four months.

It calls for a reduction in speed limits on motorways by 6mph to 64mph.

It also suggests car-free Sundays in big cities.

The demand for oil has been heightened by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Fuel and oil prices are rising rapidly.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said: “As a result of Russia ’s appalling aggression against Ukraine, the world may well be facing its biggest oil supply shock in decades, with huge implications for our economies and societies.