March 29, 2022
Greek News

Electric Vehicles with the highest estimated range in miles (infographic)

The Air Dream R AWD model created by car maker Lucid is estimated to have the highest range among all electric vehicles (EV) with 520 miles, beating Tesla by more than 100 miles. As our chart based on data collected by Dewesoft shows, half of the most efficient models are built by Chinese and Taiwanese companies.

Leading this specific segment is the Bordrin iEV7 with an estimated range of 438 miles. The company from Nanjing won’t reap any rewards coming from the third place on this list, since it was liquidated in early 2021, just five years after its incorporation. Other entrants on this list include the a-T 653S model by Taiwanese car maker Arcfox and the luxury limousine Venere Gran Turismo built by LVCHI with 408 miles range each. Tesla, the company generating by far the most headlines in part thanks to its eccentric founder Elon Musk, only narrowly makes the top 8 with the Model S and its range of 405 miles.

While this ranking offers a rough picture of the efficiency of the specific models, it also makes sense to take closer look at per-mile consumption levels. Comparing the Air Dream R AWD and the Model S, for example, underscores Lucid’s lead: The 118 kWh battery of the former offers 4.4 miles per kWh, while the latter’s 100 kWh battery of the variant currently for sales allows roughly 4.1 miles per kWh. This efficiency rating doesn’t translate to financial success, though: Tesla’s net income stood at $5.5 billion for 2021, while Lucid, who went public in July of 2021, reported a net loss of $2.6 billion for 2021, an increase of $2 billion compared to 2020.

Infographic: Lucid Wins the EV Marathon | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista


