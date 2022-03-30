Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2022 (infographic)

Which are the fastest-growing companies in Europe? And which industries do they operate in? To answer these questions the Financial Times teamed up with Statista and in this infographic, we highlight companies on the FT1000 list with exceptionally strong sales growth over the last few years.

As described by the FT, “The companies that made the final cut were sufficiently resilient — and, in some cases, lucky — to survive a collapse in demand caused by coronavirus restrictions, trade frictions due to Brexit, and a long-running global supply chain squeeze.” Top of the growth lost this year is Swappie. The Finland-based company recorded a mighty 477.4 percent CAGR via the buying and selling of refurbished smartphones.

Italy is the country with the most companies on the list, with 235. Germany is second with 194, followed by the UK with 155. The full interactive ranking can be viewed on FT.com.

