Kremlin: We do not demand immediate payment in rubles for gas

Russia will not immediately ask other countries to pay in rubles for gas imports, the Kremlin announced today, promising a gradual transition, noting that Moscow would work on expanding its export list for which will ask to be paid in rubles.

Earlier in the day, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin warned the EU that if it wanted Russian gas, it would have to pay in rubles, saying the same would happen with exports of oil, grain, metals, fertilizers, coal and timber.

At the same time, there is a European alarm about Russia’s threats regarding the payment of gas in rubles.

Greece is reacting to the situation and the Minister of Environment and Energy, Costas Skrekas, convenes an extraordinary meeting of the crisis management team, today, Wednesday, March 30 at 17:00.

The purpose of the meeting is to evaluate alternative scenarios for the adequacy of the country’s gas supply.

