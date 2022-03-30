17.3 C
Athens
March 30, 2022
The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World (infographic)

So, you’ve got a million dollars burning a hole in your pocket and you’re looking to put a luxury roof over your head? This infographic, using data from Knight Frank, gives you an idea of where in the world you’ll get the most square meters for your lavish outlay.

For those of us with enough funds to invest in luxury property, one of the first considerations will probably be where to buy. Location is everything, but as our infographic shows, it can have a huge effect on how much space you’re able to afford. Those determined on moving to Monaco will probably have to make some concessions. One million dollars will have you living in just 15 square meters. More spacious options would be Dubai with 137, Cape Town with 220, or a truly roomy 256 in São Paulo.

Infographic: The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista


