Greek Finance Minister: “Greece has repaid all debts to the IMF”

Greece has completed the repayment of its debts to the International Monetary Fund today, as announced today by the Ministry of Finance.

The news was relayed by the Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras in a relevant statement he released saying the debt repayment to the IMF was “started, continued and completed by the government of New Democracy”.

“This ends a chapter that was opened in May 2010, with the application of Greece to the Fund, for financial support”, Staikouras underlines adding: “This is a very positive development, as a result of the effective economic policy that the current Government, which, as stated by the European Stability Mechanism, ‘sends a positive message to the markets about the financial situation of the country, strengthens the public debt profile and results in savings to the state budget, totaling 230 million euros, for the benefit of Greek society.

“We are continuing, fully aware of the great difficulties and the new external challenges, with responsibility, determination, and confidence in the economic and social forces of our country, to make Greece comprehensively stronger, with its economy more productive, extroverted, and more socially just”.