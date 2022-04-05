BBC: Four-day week – What we do with our extra day off

As businesses emerge from the uncertainties presented by coronavirus lockdowns, many are looking at new ways to address their employees’ work-life balance. One such option is the four-day week – and a Derbyshire company says this working pattern has given their employees a new lease of life.
“It’s great to have that family time,” says Laura Clarke.
As managing director – at the age of 30 – of Chilwell Products, a manufacturing firm set up by her grandparents and passed on through her parents, who remain as directors – Laura’s free time has often felt very work-centred.
“For me, the pressure of being a director has often meant I am never away from my work,” she says.
“Having another day where the business isn’t operational is really lovely.
“It gives me that free time to go and be a 30-year-old girl.”
Laura introduced a four-day week at the Stanton by Dale firm in January, making Friday a permanent day off for staff, who retained full pay.
The firm had invested nearly £100,000 in new technology, which had helped drive production.
Rather than making even more money, Laura decided to do something different.
“Time is the most valuable commodity in life,” says Laura, from Beeston, in Nottinghamshire.
“You can spend it but you can’t get it back. Being able to give the gift of time is quite special.
“There’s a bigger picture than just more profit, more turnover. Those are fantastic things and cash is king in business but you can look to give a bit back.
“After the last two years especially, people are burned out and so we’ve got to be innovative as we go forward.”
Her decision initially raised a few eyebrows, particularly among the more traditional-minded.
“If Google introduced a four-day week, people would see that as being very natural,” Laura says.
“But in manufacturing and engineering, people probably don’t think of us as being very forward-thinking.
“Some of our customers have their reservations. We work in an industry that maybe doesn’t share our view of investing in people and time.
“People have asked me why not make more money. But by investing in staff, people feel better.
“Of course we still face challenges at work – it’s not all magic and rainbows. But it alleviates that pressure. When you go down into the factory, there’s a bit of a buzz.”
In making her decision, Laura has radicalised her quality time with her own family.
“When we worked a five-day week it wouldn’t really be possible for me and my mum to go away at the same time or have a big family holiday,” she says.
