The powerful Greek drone Archytas is in its final production phase (photos)

The first Greek drone is in its final phase of production, as after several delays and postponements, the “Archytas” program is finally moving forward.

The design of this VTOL UAV is a joint collaboration between the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAB) with the Aristotle University, the Democritus University of Thrace, and the University of Thessaly.

Details about the progress of the programme were made available during a conference organised by the Ministry of Finance, EAB, and the University of Thessaly. The drone is expected to substantially upgrade Greece’s defence as a whole, while it will also join civil protection services.

The drone will be used for surveillance of the country’s land and sea borders and can be used for commercial purposes. It will have the ability to take off and land vertically and will have advanced systems that have reportedly not been available in the current similar drones like using vertical take-off and landing technology similar to the 5th generation F35 fighters.

The program is fully funded by the Ministry of Finance. The Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, underlined in his speech at the meeting that “the effort is ongoing and expanding, so that our country enters the international arena as a certified designer and producer of high and innovative technology products.”

For his part, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis pointed out: “EAB can play a leading role in the critical field of high technology, something that seems to be the future of the way the countries defend themselves.”

After the meeting, EAB signed Memoranda of Cooperation with the universities of Thessaly, Thessaloniki, and Thrace but also with the National Technical University of Athens, the University of West Attica, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, and the University of Patras. The aim is to expand their cooperation for a series of high-know-how products that will strengthen the defence, security, and economy of the country.

The “Archytas” program will focus on the initial stage in unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) of fixed-wing, which will be produced in Greece by EAB, at a very limited cost. It is expected to be operational within less than two years.