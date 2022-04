Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Εκταμίευση της πρώτης δόσης των 3,6 δισ. ευρώ

Very pleased to announce the €3.6 billion disbursement for 🇬🇷 recovery and resilience plan.

Congratulations to @kmitsotakis, his team and #Greece for significant progress in putting its plan & reform agenda into effect.

— Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) April 8, 2022