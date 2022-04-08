19.5 C
Athens
April 8, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Εκταμίευση της πρώτης δόσης των…

Μητσοτάκης: Στην Ελλάδα η πρώτη δόση των…

Συνάντηση Νίκου Δένδια με τον Σλοβάκο ομόλογό…

Γεωργιάδης σε ΣΚΑΪ: Όσοι είναι με τον…

Giannis Antetokounmpo put his money in 50…

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ανοίγουν 10 ανθρωπιστικοί διάδρομοι…

Εκταμιεύεται η δόση των 3,6 δισ. ευρώ…

Γεωργιάδης: Όσοι είναι με τον Πούτιν να…

Αποθήκευση φυσικού αερίου: Σε δίλημμα η κυβέρνηση…

ΤΙΤΑΝ: Έκτακτη ΓΣ στις 9 Μαΐου- Επιστροφή…

Image default
Greek News

Giannis Antetokounmpo put his money in 50 banks until Bucks owner helped him invest

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in.

The National Basketball Association’s two-time most-valuable player had accounts open at 50 different banks, with each of them holding up to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. coverage limit. That shocked Lasry, who co-owns the Milwaukee team.

“I spend a lot of time with them explaining where they should invest,” he said of his players on Thursday at the - Wealth Summit in New York. “I’m like, Giannis, you can’t be having accounts at 50 different banks. Let me tell you something, if JPMorgan goes under, your little dinky banks are going to go under too. Let me explain what you should buy, you should buy U.S. Treasuries, you should buy this.”

See Also:

Political uproar after Azov Battalion member addresses Greek parliament during Zelensky’s speech (video)

Antetokounmpo, 27, is nicknamed the “Greek Freak” because he was born in Greece and shows freakish athletic ability on the court. The country faced a sovereign-debt crisis in the early 2010s, which strained its banking system and left citizens worried their cash wasn’t safe.

Read more: -


NewsLetter

Σχετικα αρθρα

TIME: 18 Countries have been able to cut emissions while growing their economy

admin

Central Bank of Greece: Growth of 3.8% and inflation 5.2% in 2022

admin

PM Mitsotakis announces increase of lignite energy production due to crisis

admin

The powerful Greek drone Archytas is in its final production phase (photos)

admin

BBC: Four-day week – What we do with our extra day off

admin

Greek Finance Minister: “Greece has repaid all debts to the IMF”

admin

Inflation in Turkey hit a new 20-year high, reaching 61.14% in March

admin

IMF praises progress in Greece – Recommends the imposition of a carbon tax

admin

Sanctions on Russia could affect US dollar dominance, IMF says

admin

The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World (infographic)

admin

Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2022 (infographic)

admin

Kremlin: We do not demand immediate payment in rubles for gas

admin