Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Στους 50 οι νεκροί μετά την επίθεση στον σιδηροδρομικό σταθμό του Κραματόρσκ

This is what evacuating a city looks like. I’m at Kramatorsk station where the mayor told us 9,000 left yesterday ahead of a possible attack. Ukrainian Railways staff & volunteers are doing heroic work. @WCKitchen starts serving tomorrow to families waiting here. #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/CPtFuUfUjk

— Nate Mook (@natemook) April 7, 2022