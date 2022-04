Μαριούπολη: «Ο εχθρός έχει δεκαπλάσια δύναμη» λένε οι εγκλωβισμένοι Ουκρανοί μαχητές στο Azovstal

A video message from 🇺🇦 Marines in Mariupol.

“This might be our last address to the world… We have over 500 wounded and hundreds of civilians (at the Azovstal). We ask the world leaders to help take us to a third country.” pic.twitter.com/EfRns2wy90

— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 20, 2022