PM Mitsotakis announces a significant increase in the minimum wage

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a significant increase of the minimum wage.

The increase is 50€ per month.

The very important issue for tens of thousands of Greeks was discussed at the meeting that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had at the Maximos Palace with the Minister of Labor Kostis Hatzidakis.

At this meeting, the final decisions were made on the amount of the increase in the minimum wage after evaluating the suggestions of the committee of experts.

Earlier, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said in an interview that the government was ready to announce the increase in the minimum wage, while Deputy Labor Minister Domna Michailidou noted that the announcement of the increase in the minimum wage is an initiative of the Prime Minister and it will be generous.



