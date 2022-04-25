Everything we know about Neom, a “mega-city” project in Saudi Arabia with plans for flying cars & robot dinosaurs

Saudi Arabia is building a futuristic mega-city 33 times the size of New York City from scratch.

Saudi officials describe it as “the world’s most ambitious project.”

It’s called Neom, a planned 16-borough city on the Red Sea coast in the northwestern Saudi province of Tabuk.

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman told - in October 2018 that Neom will be completed in 2025, and phase one is nearing completion.

Here’s everything we know about it so far.

See Also:

Japan says disputed islands “illegally occupied by Russia”

Neom is a portmanteau of the Greek word neos, meaning “new,” and mustaqbal, the Arabic word for “future”.

It will cover 10,230 square miles, and cost Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund at least $500 billion — plus millions in foreign investment if it can get it.

Neom is part of Vision 2030: an ambitious plan to revolutionize Saudi society, reduce dependence on oil, and make the country a technology hub.

Read more: Business Insider