Αρχηγείο ασφαλείας στην αποσχισθείσα περιοχή της Μολδαβίας επλήγη από εκρήξεις

State security HQ in Transnistria targeted in a hit-and-run rocket propelled grenade attack, a source in Tiraspol tells me. Transnistria is a pro-Russia, self-declared republic in Moldova with a long border with Ukraine. There are about 1,500 Russian troops stationed there. pic.twitter.com/fN4Msmy4Lz

