Greece goes to markets with re-issuance of 7-year bond

Greece has ordered six investment banks to re-issue a 7-year bond, according to the relevant announcement.

Co-managers of the issue will be BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan.

According to the mandate, the title that was issued in April 2020 will be reissued with a maturity of 22 April 2027 and a 2% coupon.

The new exit to the markets comes immediately after the upgrade by the S&P of the country’s debt to BB +.

