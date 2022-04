ΗΠΑ: Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο από σύγκρουση αυτοκινήτου με σχολικό λεωφορείο με 23 μαθητές

NEW VIDEO from inside a school bus during a terrifying crash in Albuquerque. Police say a mustang was racing and hit the bus. 23 students were on board, 7 were sent to the hospital, all survived. The NTSB now recommending 3-point seatbelts for all buses. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/ghLYTOguT0

— Holly Menino (@hollymenino) April 26, 2022