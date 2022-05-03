17.8 C
Watch live PM Mitsotakis’ speech at the opening of the FSRU station in Alexandroupolis (video)

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is currently speaking at the event for the official start of the implementation of the floating storage and gasification terminal LNG (FSRU) off Alexandroupolis.

“A development cosmogony is taking place in Alexandroupolis”, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stressed earlier, during his speech at the inauguration of the Waste Treatment Unit, referring to the event for the official start of the construction of the new terminal in Alexandroupolis.


