Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Λεωφορεία με 25 αμάχους απομακρύνθηκαν από το Azovstal, λέει το Reuters

🙏Azovstal plant is being constantly attacked while russia is denying it.

“Azov” and other Ukrainian armed forces are doing ‼️IMPOSSIBLE‼️ Wounded soldiers are dying in horrible pain due to lack of medication😭

Green corridor for our defenders!NOW!#SaveMariupol #armUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/SmZZSzvDQ7

— Oleksandra (@Oleksan52455466) May 6, 2022