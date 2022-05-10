Saudi Arabia warns that the world is running out of energy capacity: “I have never seen these things”

The amount of unused capacity that the world can tap to produce more energy products is running out, warned top oil ministers.

Referring to recent price spikes for refined products, Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a Tuesday conference, “I am a dinosaur, but I have never seen these things,” according to -.

“The world needs to wake up to an existing reality. The world is running out of energy capacity at all levels,” he added.

Prices for crude oil have surged more than 50% from a year ago to roughly $105 a barrel. But prices for refined products like diesel have soared even higher. In the US, diesel prices are up 78% to $5.50 a gallon, - data shows.

See Also: CBN: California Assembly Judiciary Committee passes radical measure pro-life advocates call “The Infanticide Bill”

The United Arab Emirates’ oil minister said OPEC+ may not be able to deliver on sufficient energy supplies down the line without more investments.

“We’ve been warning about the lack of investment,” Suhail al Mazrouei said in an interview in Abu Dhabi, - reported. “That lack of investment is catching up with a lot of countries.”

Read more: Business Insider