Greek News

Google hiring in Athens – How to apply

Tech giant Google announced it was hiring for its offices in Athens, for six different specialties.
All jobs that Google has open in Athens require a University degree related to the subject, as well as previous work experience.

Details of the specialties that Google is currently looking for in its offices in Greece:

-Customer Engineer, Infrastructure Modernization, Google Cloud

-Partner Sales Engineer, Google Cloud

-Senior Staff Engineer, Site Reliability Engineering

-Associate Product Marketing Manager

See how to make your request by clicking HERE

