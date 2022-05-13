Google hiring in Athens – How to apply

Tech giant Google announced it was hiring for its offices in Athens, for six different specialties.

All jobs that Google has open in Athens require a University degree related to the subject, as well as previous work experience.

Details of the specialties that Google is currently looking for in its offices in Greece:

-Customer Engineer, Infrastructure Modernization, Google Cloud

-Customer Engineer, Public Sector

-Partner Sales Engineer, Google Cloud

-Senior Staff Engineer, Site Reliability Engineering

-Industry Manager, Large Customer Sales (Greek)

-Associate Product Marketing Manager

