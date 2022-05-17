26.7 C
Athens
May 17, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μητσοτάκης: Ελλάδα και ΗΠΑ βρίσκονταν πάντα στη…

ΠΑΣΟΚ-ΚΙΝΑΛ: Προτεραιότητα Μητσοτάκη στις ΗΠΑ να είναι…

Τα πλεονεκτήματα του «αόρατου» μαχητικού F35, αναλύει…

Elon Musk puts Twitter deal on hold…

Αλεξέι Ναβάλνι: Αναβλήθηκε για τις 24 Μαΐου…

Αρχιεπίσκοπος Αμερικής Ελπιφοδόρος από τον Λευκό Οίκο:…

«Εθνική Δημιουργία»: Αύριο η ανακοίνωση για το…

Γερμανία: Έτοιμη να «βάλει πλάτες» στην ανοικοδόμηση…

Παγκόσμια Εβδομάδα Οδικής Ασφάλειας: Σταθερή η επένδυση…

Χρ. Παπακωνσταντίνου (ΤτΕ): «Καμπανάκι» για νέες ροές…

Image default
Greek News

Elon Musk puts Twitter deal on hold until fake accounts determined

Elon Musk has said his $44 billion purchase of Twitter will not move ahead until he has more clarity on how many accounts are fake.

Twitter estimated in a filing earlier this month that fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users — known as mDAUs — during the first quarter were bots or spam accounts.

But Musk estimates that around 20% of the accounts on Twitter are fake or spam accounts and he’s concerned that the number could be even higher.

“My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate,” Musk tweeted early Tuesday morning. “Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does.”

Twitter’s shares slipped 2.22% in pre-market trading on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Musk’s tweet comes just a few hours after Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s CEO, posted a lengthy thread about spam on the social network.

source cnbc.com

Σχετικα αρθρα

EC estimates 3.5% growth for Greece and inflation of 6.3% in 2022

admin

The Russian Ruble is the Best-Performing Currency in the world

admin

Google hiring in Athens – How to apply

admin

Saudi Arabia warns that the world is running out of energy capacity: “I have never seen these things”

admin

Inflation in Greece hit a 28-year high reaching 10.2% in April

admin

EU prepares for energy ‘apocalypse’ with measures including ‘car sharing’ and ‘teleworking’

admin

How Gas Prices Compare Around the World (infographic)

admin

Greece – UAE: Strategic agreement for €4billion investment in Greek economy signed

admin

Musk expected to be temporary Twitter CEO after closing $44b takeover

admin

Nike vs. Adidas – Who sells more sneakers in the World? (infographic)

admin

Slovak minister says Italy may have paid for gas in roubles

admin

Shortage of Ukraine wheat set to push Somalia inflation past 10%

admin