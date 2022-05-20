22.5 C
Greek News

Greece remains the world’s leading shipping country with 21% of the global fleet

Greece, according to the EU, remains the leading shipping country in the world, as Greek shipowners with 5,514 ships currently control about 21% of the world fleet, in terms of tonnage (dwt) 1. The total capacity of the Greek-owned fleet has increased by 45.8% compared to 2014, while even during the COVID-19 pandemic, ie from 2019, the capacity increased by 7.4%.

Greek shipowners control:
• 31.78% of the global oil tanker fleet

• 25.01% of the global bulk dry cargo fleet

• 22.35% of the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) transport fleet

• 15.60% of the global fleet of chemicals & petroleum products • 13.85% of the global fleet of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) • 9.33% of the global fleet of container vessels

Greek shipping is the backbone of European shipping
The Greek-owned fleet represents 59% of the fleet controlled by the Member States of the European Union (EU), which is more than 75% active in the bulk/tramp sector. One-third of the Greek-owned fleet bears the flag of an EU Member State operating worldwide.

The Greek-owned merchant fleet transports cargo between third countries at a rate of more than 98% of its capacity, making it the largest cross-border carrier in the world. Greek shipping is mainly active in the field of bulk/tramp transport, which has the characteristics of perfect competition: a very large number of private, mainly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operate globally in a competitive environment, with flexible and efficient management and asset management data, free access to a wealth of information and low market entry and exit costs.

