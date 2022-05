Ευλογιά των πιθήκων: Επιστρέφει η μάσκα στη Νέα Υόρκη – Αύξηση των κρουσμάτων αναμένει ο ΠΟΥ

Typical symptoms of #monkeypox include:

🔴 rash with blisters – on face, hands, feet, eyes, mouth, genitals

🔴 fever

🔴 headaches

🔴 muscle aches

🔴 low energy

🔴 swollen lymph nodes

⁰👉Talk to a health worker if you are concerned pic.twitter.com/K0HY9Gh2DD

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 20, 2022