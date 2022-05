Θεσσαλονίκη: «Ο Μπάιντεν έχει πραγματική αγάπη για την Ελλάδα» είπε ο Τσούνης στη συνάντηση με Ζέρβα

Thank you Mayor @konstzervas for the warm welcome to the beautiful city of Thessaloniki. We had a great discussion on Thessaloniki’s potential as a technology hub and how we can further encourage the investments of American tech leaders here, driving 🇺🇸🇬🇷 economic opportunities. pic.twitter.com/VQnPlNI4rB

— George J. Tsunis (@USAmbassadorGR) May 25, 2022