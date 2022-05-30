29.3 C
Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with the Saudi Minister of Investment – Prospect for further cooperation

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Monday morning at the Maximos Palace with the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, who is visiting Greece in order to participate in a bilateral Business Forum and to co-chair the work of the 5th Session of the Greece – Saudi Arabia Committee.

“You know how much importance we attach to this relationship and how much more we believe we can do in the field of economics and investment. I also had the opportunity, last Thursday, to discuss with His Highness the Successor Prince his forthcoming visit to Greece. And of course he reiterated his commitment to ensure that we will have tangible results from this strategic partnership”, the Prime Minister said at the beginning of the meeting.

“The vision that you and His Highness share for the interconnection of Greece and Saudi Arabia in various fields is now being implemented in practice, in the field, and in terms of connectivity, whether it concerns the digital sector, trade, logistics, investment in tourism, said Al Falih, who is accompanied by eight Undersecretaries and leads a large business delegation representing 59 Saudi companies.

The meeting confirmed the prospects for further strengthening of bilateral relations in a variety of sectors, such as energy, tourism, shipping, culture, health and agri-food products.

The Prime Minister stressed that attracting direct investment is a priority of the government and expressed his intention to intensify mutually beneficial cooperation with Saudi Arabia. He also noted that he is looking forward to a new meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during his planned official visit to Greece in the near future.

