Greek News

Eurostat: Inflation reached record 10.7% in May in Greece

Inflation in Greece hit a record high in May due to rising energy prices, which triggered a surge in prices for a wide range of goods and services.

According to provisional data released by Eurostat on Tuesday, the harmonised index of consumer prices in Greece broke all records for euro and eurozone payments: according to initial estimates, it reached 10.7% in May from 9.1% in April. and 6.9% in March.

In the Eurozone countries, annual inflation reached 8.1%.

Inflation was higher than in Greece in May in Estonia with 20.1%, Lithuania with 18.5%, Latvia with 16.4%, and Slovakia with 11.8%. Greece is closely followed by the Netherlands with 10.2%, Belgium with 9.9%, and Luxembourg with 9.1%. All other Eurozone countries have inflation of 8.1% -8.8% except Italy with 7.3%, Finland with 7.1%, France with 5.8%, and Malta with 5.6%.

Compared to April, Latvia had the largest increase in inflation in a month with 3.6%, Lithuania with 2.2%, and Slovenia with 2%. Greece had 1.2% against an average of 0.8% in the Eurozone as a whole.

