Greek News

EC gives ‘green light’ for Euro in Croatia

According to a final evaluation by the European Commission, Croatia meets the requirements for the adoption of the single currency, the euro. As the Brussels authorities announced on Wednesday, the pending EU decisions on the switchover can be taken. Croatia plans to replace its national currency, the kuna, with the euro from January 1 next year.

This makes Croatia the 20th EU member state to adopt the single currency. In 2015, Lithuania was the last country to be admitted to the euro area group. Croatia has been trying to meet the eligibility criteria for years. The country on the Adriatic Sea has been part of the European Union since 2013.

“Not even ten years after joining the EU, Croatia is now ready to join the eurozone on January 1,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of the decision. This will strengthen the Croatian economy and bring benefits to citizens, businesses, and society as a whole. The introduction of the euro in Croatia will also strengthen the euro as a whole. She congratulated Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Twitter.

admin