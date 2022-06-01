Ukrainian wheat production estimated to fall by 40%

Ukraine is expected to see its wheat production fall by 40% for the 2022-23 season, the Grain Association of Ukraine said on Wednesday, while exports are expected to fall by 50%, due to the war with Russia.

This association, which brings together producers and exporters of cereals, said it expects a harvest this season of 19.2 million tonnes of wheat, “significantly lower than the record” of the 2021-2022 season, where it harvested 33 million tonnes.

“Despite the occupation of territories and mined fields, Ukraine will be supplied with cereals and will be able to export part of the harvest”, the association said in a press release.

Before the start of the war, Ukraine was the world’s fourth-largest exporter of wheat and corn.

