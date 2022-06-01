30.3 C
Image default
Greek News

Unemployment in Greece up to 12.7% – Eurostat

The unemployment rate in Greece increased to 12.7% in April 2022, from 12.2% in March, according to Eurostat data released today.

In April 2022, the unemployment rate in the euro area was 6.8%, stable compared to March, and reduced from 8.2% in April 2021. The unemployment rate in the EU was 6.2% in April 2022, also stable compared to March, and reduced by 7.5% in April 2021.

Eurostat estimates that 13.264 million men and women in the EU, of which 11.181 million in the euro area, were unemployed in April 2022.

Germany and Poland (3%) and the Netherlands (3.2%) had the lowest unemployment rates. The highest percentage is recorded by Spain (13.3%), followed by Greece (12.7%).

In terms of youth unemployment (under 25), in April 2022 it stood at 13.9% in both the EU and the euro area, up from 14% in March in both the EU and the eurozone. In Greece, youth unemployment rose to 36.8% in April from 26% in March. Greece has the highest youth unemployment rate in the EU, followed by Spain at 28.9% and Italy at 23.8%.

