Israelis begin doing deals in Saudi Arabia

The economic and commercial ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain following the Abraham Accords, which brought a rapid growth in trade (by five times and more) to nearly a billion dollars in 2021, has also led to the begininng of economic and business ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, or to be more exact, between businesspeople and companies from the two countries.

Normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia could still take some time, but economic normalization seems to be starting to happen.

According to Israeli and Saudi sources, this is seen in large deals recently signed, in the visits of Israeli businesspeople with Israeli passports with special visas to Saudi Arabia, and in advanced contacts concerning investments of Saudi businesspeople and Saudi investment funds in Israel.

These businesspeople are mainly representatives and directors of Israeli technology companies who are invited by the Saudis.

The visits of the businesspeople became possible following the cancellation of the blanket ban that existed in Saudi Arabia, and the new ease of obtaining a special visa.

