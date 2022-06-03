30.1 C
Greek News

Norwegian expertise can help Greece develop its own electric ferry industry, ambassador says

If Greece manages to develop its own industry of electricity-run ferries for short distances incorporating Norwegian state-of-the-art technology to its own needs, then Greek shipyards will dominate in the Mediterranean market, Norwegian Ambassador to Athens Frode Overland Andersen told Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The ambassador’s remarks were made on the sidelines of a conference on May 31 at Evgenides Foundation in Athens on “Electric Ferries: Establishing a new industry in Greece”. The purpose of the event by the Norwegian embassy and Isalos.net was an exchange of views and experiences by shipping industry and government representatives from both countries, in order to explore the prospects of an electric ferry industry in Greece.

Andersen said that of 203 passenger and vehicle carriers operating in Norwegian waters, 79 were already electric, which confirmed that the industry develops on the basis of business and economic benefits. He also noted that Norwegian and Greek companies and agencies are currently in negotiations to support Greece’s shipping industry in future challenges that will need advanced technical know-how, a collaboration that he called  decisive and promising.

Source: AMNA

