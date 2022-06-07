28.2 C
Bloomberg: Power links to Europe get new life in push to cut Russian energy

A plan to build cables that will bring electricity from Egypt and Israel to Greece is getting a renewed push as Europe seeks to slash reliance on Russian energy.

The link from Egypt and another from Israel via Cyprus are seen as important for energy security amid deteriorating relations with Moscow, with the European Union banning seaborne oil imports and Russia cutting off gas supplies to some buyers in the region. One of the cables is planned to transport only green energy, helping the bloc move forward a 210 billion-euro ($225 billion) energy plan that has renewables at its core.

“Power connections to Europe from other sources will clearly provide an opportunity to reduce Russian energy dependency,” Manos Manousakis, chief executive officer of the Greek electricity grid operator known as Admie SA, said in an interview in Athens. “And if Europe is going to pursue green energy, then it can’t ignore the huge solar potential of north Africa and the Middle East.”

